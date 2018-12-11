Man Charged Following Alleged Broadmeadow Pursuit

A man’s been charged after an alleged pursuit through Broadmeadow this morning.

Police patrolling the area noticed two motorbikes with no registration plates travelling at high speed along Lambton Road around 1:15am before losing sight of them.

One of the bikes was spotted turning into Chilcott Street a short time later.

The rider was then found standing next to the bike on Pride Avenue where he reportedly tried to flee the scene on foot.

Officers arrested the man and allegedly found $17,000 cash, cannabis and ice in a bum bag.

The 27-year-old underwent mandatory tests before being charged with a raft of offences including driving while unlicensed and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

Image: NSW Police