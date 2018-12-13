Brexit or Bust – Dr Keith Suter

The vote for the PM of England to stay as leader has passed 200-117 in Mrs Mays favour, now the process of brexit has more issues and Dr Suter explains the potential consequences ahead for the UK Plus the woes for Donald Trump with his former fixer Mr Michael Cohen going to prison, the real reason he is going to be incarcerated.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Keith-Suter-13122018.mp3



http://www.global-directions.com/

Dr Suter is an experienced, professional and awarded presenter renowned for explaining complex global and business issues in a way his audiences can digest and understand. He is in demand as an MC and conference facilitator. Keith’s tailored keynotes, workshops, facilitated sessions are entertaining, highly compelling and always captivating.