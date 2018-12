Richard & Kim spoke with Hunter Valley Brumby Association President Kath Massey about the planned aerial cull of brumbies at Singleton Army Base. Animal welfare groups, politicians and the local community are lobbying the federal government to find a solution other than the ‘barbaric’ aerial cull. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/2HD-Interview-Kath-Massey-.mp3 ews