Man Finally Wins Lotto After 50 years of Trying

The Hunter is certainly proving to be a lucky place to live, with another local winning big on the Lotto.

An Edgeworth man has today claimed $200, 000 in the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot!

He says it’s been a long time coming, after spending the past 50 years trying to win a major prize.

He’s now planning to spend the money by paying off a few bills, and treating himself and the family to something nice this Christmas.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Wallsend Newsagency on Nelson Street.