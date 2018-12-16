Man Dies in Whitebridge Home Invasion

A man has died in an alleged home invasion at Whitebridge this morning.

It’s believed three people entered the home on Lonus Avenue around 2am attacking the 60-year-old in his bedroom and seriously injuring his arm.

Emergency services were called to the scene, sadly the man died a short time later at the John Hunter Hospital.

The man’s two brothers were at the home at the time of the incident but were uninjured.

Police are now investigating.

They say the offenders were armed with knives and baseball bats and had their faces covered.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock