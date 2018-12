Police will prepare a report for the coroner after a toddler drowned in a backyard pool at Port Stephens yesterday.

Paramedics were called to the property on Marsh Road at Bobs Farm around 6:40pm where the 19-month-old was found unconscious in a pool.

They performed CPR but sadly he died at the scene.

Police established a crime scene to investigate, however it’s not believed there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

