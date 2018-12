Christmas is so close now, so today is the last horosopes for 2018 with Brent, with the sun in Capricorn for all star signs.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-Steve-Murphy-17122018.mp3



www.radiohoroscopes.com

Steve is Numerologist reading stars signs and has featured on radio for years.

Steve is also available for personal readings on 0404877621.