Man Charged over Alleged Assault at Rutherford

A man has been charged following an alleged assault involving a meat cleaver in Rutherford overnight.

It’s believed a 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old man got involved in an altercation at a unit on Churchill Crescent at around 6pm.

The younger man suffered serious lacerations to his arm.

He’s been taken to the John Hunter Hospital and is in a stable condition.

Police are now investigating and have already seized a number of items that will undergo forensic examination.

The older man has been charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He’s been refused bail and will front Maitland Local Court today.

Image: Bigstock