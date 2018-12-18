Man Charged with Murder Following Body Discovery in Scone

A man has now been charged with murder after a body was found at Scone yesterday.

A 20-year-old man handed himself into police around 6:30am leading officers to the body of a 41-year-old man in a home on Parker Street.

Police established a crime scene while the younger man was taken to the John Hunter Hospital with minor lacerations to his fingers.

The 20-year-old has since been released back into police custody and charged.

He’s been refused bail and will front Muswellbrook Local Court today.

Image: Bigstock