Meditalk with Dr Ross Walker

The final chat for 2018 from Dr Ross Walker and he starts with Heart Attack risk can increase over Christmas, Inflammatory bowel disease increases prostate cancer risk, and if you really need an excuse to drink coffe then news that 2 compounds in coffee reduce Parkinson’s disease.

Merry Xmas from Dr Ross

He will be back in 2019!

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Ross-Walker-18122018.mp3

About Dr Ross Walker.

Dr Walker has a medical practice in Lindfield on the upper north shore of Sydney. He provides a service in all aspects of echocardiography, focusing on stress echocardiography which is a well accepted, accurate method for assessing heart disease, not involving irradiation or injections.

Contact Details

Should you require emergency medical advice, call 000. Otherwise speak to your GP. Dr Ross Walker’s practice details are below.

Lindfield Cardiology Suite 28

12 Tryon Rd, Lindfield

Sydney, NSW 2070

Australia

Appointments, call 02 9415 6185