Investigations are underway after a body was found at a property in the Upper Hunter this morning.

A 20-year-old man handed himself into police at about 6:30am, and led officers to a property on Parker Street, Scone.

They then found the body of a 41-year-old male.

The younger man was arrested shortly afterwards and was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station.

Officers say they are treating the incident as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.