Toddler Nearly Drowns at Gwandalan

A toddler has been hospitalised after being pulled from a pool on the Central Coast yesterday.

The 15-month-old’s mother found the girl face down in the pool at Gwandalan around 5pm.

The woman performed CPR on the toddler until the child began breathing on her own.

She was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The girl is said to be in a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say it’s another timely reminder to be vigilant around backyard pools.

Image Courtesy of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter