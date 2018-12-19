30-year-old Man Shot in Cessnock

An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Cessnock on Tuesday night.

At about 6:45pm, officers from Hunter Valley Police were called to Cessnock Hospital after a man presented himself to emergency with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

It’s believed he was shot at a home on Comerford Close , Aberdare between 6pm and 6:30pm.

The 30-year-old was stabilised, before taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

He will undergo surgery.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000