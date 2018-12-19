Get naughty this Christmas – Melissa Ferrari

Get naughty this Christmas

We have all done it, wondered around looking for a gift for our partner, often our partner simply goes shopping themselves or puts an order in for what they want. Well what is romantic about that?

Enough is enough and psychotherapists and relationship counsellor Melissa Ferrari is here to chat about how we are missing out on a golden opportunity to find a gift for our partner that may well add some romance and so much needed spice to our relationships.

Melissa suggests things to help us to open our imaginations and perhaps help us make this Christmas a very special one indeed, even if that means ending up on Santa’s naughty list..

• Get creative and use our imagination, we know our partners better than everybody, so let’s use our knowledge of what excites them

• Forget the socks and jocks and those boring pair of earrings, think what gets the blood running

• Make this your little Christmas ritual, perhaps an exchange of gifts after the kids have hit the hay on Christmas Eve

Gift Ideas:

• Promise note with babysitters pre-booked for “something nice”

• Adrenalin is a wonderful to get the blood racing, how a balloon ride or skydive, followed some champagne and romantic setting

• The classic sexy underwear which your partner you still find her attractive, for added fun get something for yourself as well

• A simple romantic evening, with no kids, a lovely dinner and a gorgeous hotel booked, with a promise for more nights like this

Listen to the podcast here.





Melissa Ferrari is a Sydney registered psychotherapist and counsellor with more than 20 years of experience in couples counselling and individual therapy. She is one of Australia’s most sought-after therapists and is regularly called upon as a relationship expert in national media.

click here to visit her on the web

http://melissaferrari.com.au