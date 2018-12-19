Make 2019 a year of true renewal – Mark Carter

Make 2019 a year of true renewal

What is that definition of insanity?

It’s doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome… Well if that’s a true then nearly all of us will need to be locked this New Year as we again make our many resolutions that will not come to fruition.

Human behaviour expert Mark Carter will chat about why we are so desperate to make the resolutions and help us understand how it is we fail so often and give us some advice on how we can keep our resolutions this year.

• Christmas and New Year represent the end of a year and the beginning of new, so it is natural that we start review what we have done and where we are going

• This all ties back to an old Roman Sun God ‘Dies Natalis Solis Invicti’ or ‘The unconquered Sun’

• The reality is we can set resolutions any time with every day being a chance to renew, yet we love our ‘pagan’ milestones

What a New Year represents

• A chance to self-reflect on our lives

• We will look at career, health, finances, family, friends, community, identifying anything that is out of whack

It’s also a great time of year to quote the Dalai Lama… When asked what surprised him about humanity the most, the Dalai Lama replied…

‘’Man. Because he sacrifices his health in order to make money. Then he sacrifices money to recuperate his health. And then he is so anxious about the future that he does not enjoy the present; the result being that he does not live in the present or the future; he lives as if he is never going to die, and then dies having never really lived.”

So how do you make resolutions that you not only keep, but will actually help you calibrate your life?

• Choose goals you are ready for and for which you have a genuine passion and purpose to see them through

• Don’t only make a resolution, do so with a plan that will work with your lifestyle

• It’s ok to Stretch yourself and include a reward once you achieved your goal

• If the resolution is connected to people and activities that are important to us, you will have more chance of success

• Unlock you inner pagan and set goals in the style of the Aurelius to help us ‘conquer the unconquerable sun’

• If you do fall short, don’t berate yourself as every day is an opportunity for a new beginning

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Mark-Carter-19122018.mp3



www.markcarter.com.au

Mark Carter is an expert in human behaviour and has built a professional reputation second to none, acquiring a catalogue of life experiences and knowledge through his own journey that many people can only dream about. He’s held senior and strategic leadership development roles in Asia Pacific, Europe and projects globally, including designing and implementing sales strategies and bespoke methodologies for billion dollar sales teams.

He approaches the subjects of leadership, sales, peak performance and behavioural sciences from a unique perspective of depth; with his knowledge crossing all industry channels, including e-commerce, advertising, travel, real estate, property, recruitment, hospitality, telecommunications, banking, government, not-for-profit and many more.

Multi-talented, Mark is a published author and is also called upon often to present at business seminars, is frequently invited to speak as keynote to set the theme, or as host for prestigious gala events.

His fascination for both big picture and quirky details of life, weaved with a masterful skill in communication, allows him to build relationships with his audiences leaving them intrigued, inspired and provoked into action.

Born in England, fermented in Scotland, nurtured by Europe and matured through several round world trips, Mark Carter is a truly global citizen. He now calls Australia, home where he enjoys the fruits of a sunny lifestyle. Mangoes, after all, don’t grow in Edinburgh.