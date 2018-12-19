Man Charged with Murder Over Alleged Belmont Stabbing

Police have charged a man over a fatal stabbing in Belmont South yesterday afternoon.

Officers say an altercation was sparked following a car crash on the Pacific Highway near Beach Street at around 1:30pm.

Following the crash a 32-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 50-year-old man in the neck multiple times.

Paramedics rushed him to the John Hunter Hospital but he couldn’t be revived.

The younger man was arrested at a property on Marriot Street shortly afterwards with police then charging him with murder.

He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.

