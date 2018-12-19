Man Charged with Murder Over Alleged Whitebridge Attack

A man’s been charged with murder following an alleged home invasion at Whitebridge earlier this week.

Following investigations, police arrested a 19-year-old man at a home on Warners Bay Road in Charlestown yesterday morning.

He’s accused of attacking the 60-year-old man in the bedroom of his Lonus Avenue home.

It’s believed he was part of a group of three men who broke into the home an assaulted the man with baseball bats and knives.

The man suffered a serious arm injury and later passed away in the John Hunter Hospital.

His two brothers were at the home at the time of the incident, but were uninjured.

The teenager has been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.

Police are still looking for two more men in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Maxpixel