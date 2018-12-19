Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing in Lake Macquarie

A man has tragically lost his life after an alleged stabbing at Belmont South this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the Pacific Highway near Beach Street just after 1:30pm, following a two car smash.

They found a 50-year-old man with serious stab wounds to his neck.

He was then transported to the John Hunter Hospital but sadly died.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently being interviewed by detectives.

Police say the men are known to each other

It’s understood the incident was sparked by a road rage incident.