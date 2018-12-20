Search for Missing Newcastle Woman Continues

Police are renewing their appeal for information on the location of missing Newcastle woman, Cecilia Devine.

Ms Devine, who turns 42 today, was last seen in Waratah on the 5th of September.

She’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 160 centimetres tall with a large build.

Ms Devine also has long blonde hair with undercut sides and blue eyes.

It’s believed she may have travelled to Sydney and there’s also been reported sightings of her around Hornsby and the Blue Mountains.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.