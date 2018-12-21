5 Arrested Over Newcastle-Lake Macquarie Drug Ring

Strike Force officers have now charged five men from Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, over their part in a large-scale drug syndicate.

Two of the men, aged 33 and 28, were arrested at a Morisset service station at about 3:30pm yesterday.

Detectives searched the pair and allegedly found them with a large amount of cocaine and cash.

Following the arrests, a number of homes were raided in Cameron Park, Mayfield, Wangi Wangi and Rose Bay where more cocaine, GHB and cash was seized.

Officers also discovered and dismantled a clandestine drug lab at the home in Wangi Wangi.

Another three men were then arrested.

They’re all facing dozens of charges, have been refused bail and will front court today.

Investigators believe that more arrests will also be made.

Image: Maxpixel