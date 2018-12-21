Search For Men Behind Fatal Whitebridge Home Invasion



Lake Macquarie police are looking to speak with two men over a violent home invasion at Whitebridge this week, which left one man dead.

It’s understood a group of men armed with baseball bats and knives, stormed a property on Lonus Avenue in the early hours of Monday morning.

A 60-year-old man suffered serious arm injuries in the attack and later died.

A 19-year-old was arrested over the incident at Charlestown on Wednesday.

Police have now released images of another two men that they’re looking to speak with.

One is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander or Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, aged in his mid-20s, about 165cm tall, brown eyes and dark coloured hair with a ponytail.

The other is described as being Caucasian, also in his mid-20s, about 175cm tall with a thin build, blond hair and tattoos on his chest, arms and thigh.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.