Man Charged over Alleged Whitebridge Murder while Police Hunt Third Offender

A second man has been charged in relation to an allegedly fatal home invasion at Whitebridge last week.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man at a Windale home on Saturday.

He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment of a minor, pre-existing injury before being taken to Belmont Police Station yesterday.

The man has now been charged with a number of offences including murder, stealing and not stopping during a police pursuit.

He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.

He’s accused of being one of three men that stormed the Lonus Avenue home last Monday, allegedly attacking a resident who later died from his injuries.

Meantime, police are still searching for the third person believed to involved.

They’re looking for 24-year-old Jeremy Garvey who’s wanted on outstanding warrants including murder and impersonating a police officer.

He’s described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, around 165 centimetres tall with a thin build, brown eyes and short hair.

Anyone with information on his location is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone who sees Mr Garvey should call 000 immediately and not approach him.