Woman Charged with Drink Driving – Cessnock

A woman has been charged with drink driving after being stopped at Cessnock in the early hours of Christmas morning.

It’s believed the 38-year-old hit a gutter along Wollombi Road at around 3:10am, puncturing her tyres.

Police conducted a breath test which allegedly returned a reading of 0.221.

The woman has been charged with high-range drink driving and has had her licence suspended.

She will front court next year.

She’s one of dozens of motorists that were reportedly found breaking the law on the roads yesterday.

