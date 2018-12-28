Bikies Charged Over Abermain Break and Enter

Three men have been charged over an alleged aggravated break and enter in Abermain on Christmas Day.

It’s believed the men, who police say are Bandido bikie gang members, broke into the Armidale Street unit around 3pm.

They reportedly confronted a 22-year-old man and assaulted him, dragging him to the front of the home.

Bystanders attempted to assist before the alleged offenders fled the scene.

Police and officers from Strike Force Raptor North arrested the men, aged 21, 22 and 23, yesterday.

They’ve been granted conditional bail and will front Cessnock Local Court on January 10.

Image: Maxpixel