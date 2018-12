A lucky Birmingham Gardens man has won $100,000 in Friday’s lottery draw.

The retiree, who wishes to remain anonymous, also claimed a $1,000 consolation prize.

He’s described the win as a lovely late Christmas present.

He and his wife plan to use the winnings to pay off their mortgage but say they need time to decide what they’re going to do with the remainder of the money.

The entry of two consecutive numbers was purchased at Shortland Newsagency.

Image: NSW Lotteries