Richard & Kim spoke with Sonya Ackerman, mother of QLD footy player James Ackerman, who tragically died as a result of a shoulder charge during a game. This weekend there's a special event for Donor Families at The Beachs Hotel Merewether which the Ackerman family will be attending.