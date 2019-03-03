Man Charged for Avoiding Arrest and Injuring Officers at Wallsend

A man has been charged after police officers were injured during an arrest attempt at Wallsend over the weekend.

Police arrived at the man’s home around 9:45pm on Saturday as part of their investigations into a stolen motorbike.

The 23-year-old allegedly used a bike to avoid arrest, swinging the back wheel at the senior constables.

One of the officers received burns and lacerations to their legs and required hospitalisation, the other suffered strains to their neck, back and shoulders.

Officers tracked the man down to Glendale yesterday where he was the passenger in a car travelling along Main Road when it got stuck in traffic.

The driver and rear passenger allegedly fled the scene on foot, the 23 year-old then jumped into the driver’s seat and rammed a police car.

It’s believed an officer managed to gain access to the car and pull on the handbrake, however that caused the car to mount a median strip and reverse into nearby bush.

The alleged offender attempted to flee the scene on foot but was arrested about 200 metres down the road.

The man has been charged with 11 offences including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm.

He’s been refused bail and will front Toronto Local Court today.

Image: NSW Police