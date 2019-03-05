Man Charged with Intimidating Raymond Terrace Neighbour

A Raymond Terrace man has been charged after allegedly threatening his neighbour with various weapons.

It’s believed the 28-year-old got into a dispute with his Charles Street neighbour on Monday and threatened him with a running chainsaw.

The fight reportedly re-ignited yesterday when the alleged offender again threatened the neighbour, this time with a machete.

Police arrived at the property at around 5:30pm and arrested him.

The man has been charged with three counts of being armed with intent to intimidate.

He’s been refused bail to front Raymond Terrace Local Court today.