Lambton Man Arrested After Drugs/Weapons Seized

A man is set to front court today after he was arrested and charged with breaching a Firearms Prohibition Order last week.

Strike Force detectives searched a unit complex on Young Road at Lambton on Thursday, February 28.

They allegedly found 3 electronic stun devices, an extendable baton, a rifle trigger assembly, ammunition and MDMA.

A 36-year-old man was then arrested at Belmont Police Station on Friday, March 1.

He’s been slapped with over a dozen charges including drug possession and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was refused bail and will appear in Newcastle Local Court today.