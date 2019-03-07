Man Dies in Hamilton Altercation

Police are investigating after a man died in a physical altercation in Hamilton overnight.

Emergency services were called to Donald Street at around 3:30am following reports of two men fighting.

When they arrived, witnesses told police they saw a vehicle leaving the scene.

Officers visited a Coady Street unit a short time later, where they found the body of a 51-year-old man and another man with serious head injuries.

The 23-year-old was taken to the John Hunter Hospital where he’s now undergoing surgery.

Police have been working through the morning at these crime scenes.

One lane of Donald Street was closed for much of the morning, causing peak-hour delays.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

