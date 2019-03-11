Fire Destroys Car at Kilaben Bay

Fire and Rescue is now investigating the cause of a fire which broke out in a Kilaben Bay property this morning.

The garage of the Lakeview Road home was well alight when emergency services arrived just before 2:30am.

It took crews an hour to extinguish it.

Thankfully no-one was injured but a car was destroyed and a boat was partly melted by the flames.

Officials say the blaze is not suspicious.

