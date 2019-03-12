Man Charge with Raymond Terrace Carjacking and Pursuit

Police have charged a 40-year-old Raymond Terrace man over an alleged car jacking and pursuit over the weekend..

It’s understood the man and a woman asked another man known to them to give them a lift on Saturday night.

Officers tried to pull them over for a breath test on Irrawang Street a short time later.

The man then allegedly threatened the driver who failed to stop for police, sparking a pursuit.

The driver managed to jump out at Adelaide Street, where officers terminated the chase.

Police spotted the couple on Maitland Road in Mayfield yesterday morning.

They arrested the man on Hanbury Street after a short foot pursuit while the woman fled the scene in a blue Nissan Navara.

The man has been refused bail and will return to court on 25th March.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Police