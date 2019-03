Richard & Kim caught up with President of the Swansea RSL fishing club, Cameron Judd, about the warning not to eat bottom dwelling fish and mud crabs Lake Macquarie. A report claims the Lake has been contaminated by heavy metals due to coal ash from Vales Pt and Eraring Power stations. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/2HD-Interview-Cameron-Judd-1.mp3