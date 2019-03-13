Featured, Richard and Kim

Beryl Tobin has been golfing for 73 years! She shared her thoughts on how the game has changed.

Richard & Kim spoke with 90 year old Belmont golfing champion, Beryl Tobin, who has recently retired due to a broken wrist. She is still involved in the game spoke about the memories of how much golfing has changed over the years.

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X