Beryl Tobin has been golfing for 73 years! She shared her thoughts on how the game has changed. March 13, 2019 Richard & Kim spoke with 90 year old Belmont golfing champion, Beryl Tobin, who has recently retired due to a broken wrist. She is still involved in the game spoke about the memories of how much golfing has changed over the years.