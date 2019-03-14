Building Fire at Cardiff

Fire and Rescue is working to extinguish a fire at Cardiff this morning.

Crews responded to around 18 calls from the public to find the building on Main Road well alight.

It’s believed to be abandoned.

There’s concerns the roof is about to collapse.

Power lines are also down around the building, and people are being asked to stay away.

Ausgrid inspectors are also on site.

MORE TO COME

Image: By Highway Patrol Images (NSW Fire Rescue Scania pumper Arncliffe 029) [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons