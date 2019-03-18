Second Man Charged Over Fatal Stabbing At Hamilton

Police have now charged a second man over a fatal stabbing at Hamilton South earlier this month.

In the early hours of Friday morning, March 8 detectives attended a unit on Coady Street where they found the body of a 51-year-old man.

He suffered fatal stab wounds after he’d allegedly been involved in an altercation.

Following the incident, a 23-year-old male from Cooks Hill was also taken to the John Hunter Hospital with head injuries.

Yesterday, police visited him at the hospital and charged him with manslaughter.

He’s been refused bail and will front court via a bedside hearing today.

A 25-year-old man has also been charged and remains before the courts.

Image: Maxpixel