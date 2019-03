Two people have been rushed to hospital after a boat explosion at Lemon Tree Passage yesterday evening.

It’s understood a 48-year-old man and 12-year-old boy were working on the boat at the time.

The child was flown to the Westmead Children’s Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter suffering burns.

He’s said to be in a stable condition.

The man was flown by Toll Helicopter to the Royal North Shore Hospital.

He’s also suffering burns.

Image: NSW Ambulance