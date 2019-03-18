V8 Supercar and $900,000 Worth of Cannabis Found in Hunter Raids

Police have now arrested eight people, after a series of raids across the Hunter and Orana areas this morning.

Strike Force detectives have been investigating an alleged drug supply ring for the past eight months, and today they executed search warrants at five different homes.

A Falcon V8 Supercar and $900,000 worth of cannabis were allegedly among the items found during the raids.

Police also allegedly seized over $140,000 in cash, a GTS HT Monaro, another three cars, seven motorbikes, a tractor and a quad bike believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Officers say they’ve now dismantled an organised criminal group.