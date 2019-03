Richard & Kim spoke to country music star http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/2HD-Interview-John-Williamson-.mp3 , John Williamson, about his upcoming ‘Butcherbird’ tour and the poem he wrote after the Christchurch massacre, ‘ What have you done to Grafton?’ John will be performing at Cessnock Leagues – Thur 30th May, Fri 31st at Nelson Bay Diggers & Sat 1st June at the Belmont 16 footers.