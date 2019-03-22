WHERE TO VOTE – STATE ELECTION 2019

Don’t know where you can vote this Election Day? 2HD has made it easier for you. Find the full list of polling stations here.

Polling places open on Saturday 23rd March 2019 from 8am and ballots must be cast by 6pm.

Cessnock

Abermain Plaza Hall

Barnsley Public School

Bellbird Public School

Branxton Community Hall

Broke Public School

Cameron Park Community Centre

Cessnock East Public School

Cessnock Public School

Cessnock West Public School

Edgeworth Public School

Ellalong Public School

Greta Arts & Sports Community Hall

Hawkins Masonic Retirement Village

Hunter Life Education Centre – Edgeworth

Kearsley Public School

Kitchener Public School

Kurri Kurri High School

Kurri Kurri Public School

Milbrodale Public School

Millfield Public School

Mount View High School

Mulbring Public School

North Cessnock Community Hall

Nulkaba Public School

Pelaw Main Public School

Pokolbin Rural Bush Fire Brigade

Stanford Merthyr Infants School

West Wallsend High School

Weston Civic Centre

Wollombi Public School

Charlestown

Adamstown Combined Pensioners Association

Cardiff Heights Baptist Church Hall

Cardiff South Public School

Charlestown East Public School

Charlestown Public School

Charlestown South Public School

Dudley Pensioners Hall

Eleebana Public School

Floraville Public School

Garden Suburb Public School

Grinsell Street, New Lambton Uniting Church Hall

Hillsborough Public School

Hunter Sports High School

Kahibah Public School

Kotara High School

Kotara South Public School

Mount Hutton Public School

New Lambton South Public School

Redhead Public School

St Columba’s Parish Hall Adamstown

Warners Bay High School

Warners Bay Public School

Whitebridge High School

Windale Community Centre

Lake Macquarie

Arcadia Vale Public School

Argenton Community Hall

Barnsley Public School

Biraban Public School

Blackalls Park Public School

Bolton Point Community Hall

Bonnells Bay Public School

Booragul Public School

Cardiff Public School

Cardiff South Public School

Coal Point Public School

Cooranbong Public School

Dora Creek District School of Performing Arts

Fassifern Public School

Fennell Bay Public School

Kilaben Bay Community Hall

Lake Macquarie City Council

Lakelands Community Hall

Morisset Public School

Rathmines Public School

South Lake Macquarie Amateur Sailing Club

Teralba Public School

Toronto Multi-Purpose Centre

Wangi Wangi Public School

Warners Bay High School

Woodrising Neighbourhood Centre

Wyee Community Hall

Maitland

Bolwarra Public School

East Maitland Public School

Gillieston Public School

Largs Public School

Lochinvar Public School

Maitland Church Of Christ

Maitland High School

Maitland Town Hall

Metford Public School

Millers Forest Public School

Morpeth Uniting Church

Nillo Infants School

Rutherford Playtime Pre-School

Rutherford Technology High School

Shamrock Hill Multi-Purpose Centre

Somerset Sporting Complex

St Pauls Parish Hall

Telarah Public School

Tenambit Public School

Thornton Public School

Woodberry Public School

Newcastle

Adamstown Combined Pensioners Association

Carrington Public School

Fern Bay Community Hall

Hamilton North Public School

Hamilton Public School

Hamilton South Community Hall

Hamilton South Public School

Holy Family Church Hall Merewether

Islington Public School

Lambton High School

Mayfield East Public School

Mayfield Presbyterian Church Hall

Mayfield West Demonstration School

Merewether Heights Public School

Merewether Uniting Church Hall

New Lambton South Public School

Newcastle East Public School

St Andrews Anglican Church Hall Mayfield

St Johns Anglican Church Hall Cooks Hill

St Matthews Anglican Church Hall Georgetown

St Thereses Primary School New Lambton

Stockton Public School

The Junction Public School

Tighes Hill Public School

Warabrook Community Centre

Waratah Public School

WEA Hunter Laman Street Campus

Port Stephens

Anna Bay Public School

Bobs Farm Public School

Corlette Community Hall

Hawks Nest Community Centre

Hinton Public School

Iona Public School

Irrawang High School

Irrawang Public School

Karuah Public School

Lemon Tree Passage Old School Centre

Medowie Public School

Nelson Bay Baptist Church Hall

North Arm Cove Community Centre

Port Stephens Police & Community Youth Club

Raymond Terrace Public School

Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens and Community Centre

Salamander Bay Social & Welfare Club

Salt Ash Public School

Seaham Public School

Shoal Bay Public School

Soldiers Point Public School

Tanilba Bay Public School

Tea Gardens Public School

Tomaree Education Centre

Williamtown Union Hall

Wirreanda Public School

Swansea

All Saints Anglican Church Belmont

Belmont High School

Belmont Neighbourhood Centre

Belmont Public School

Blacksmiths Public School

Budgewoi Public School

Buff Point Scout Hall

Chain Valley Bay Community Hall

Floraville Public School

Gwandalan Community Centre

Halekulani Recreation Hall

Jewells Primary School

Lake Munmorah Public School

Mannering Park Community Centre

Marks Point Public School

Nords Wharf Community Hall

Northlakes Public School

Summerland Point Community Hall

Swansea High School

Swansea Public School

The Swansea Centre

Valentine Public School

Wallsend

All Saints Parish House New Lambton

Beresfield Public School

Callaghan College – Jesmond Senior Campus

Callaghan College Wallsend Campus

Cardiff Heights Baptist Church Hall

Cardiff North Public School

Cardiff Public School

Elermore Vale Public School

Glendale East Public School

Glendore Public School

Lambton High School

Maryland Public School

Minmi Progress Hall

New Lambton South Public School

Our Lady of Victories Primary School Shortland

Shortland Public School

Silver Ridge Community Hall

St John The Baptist Anglican Church Hall

St Patricks Parish Hall

St Thereses Primary School New Lambton

Wallsend Community Pre-School

Wallsend Public School

Wallsend South Public School

Waratah Public School

Waratah West Public School

Upper Hunter

Aberdeen Public School

Barrington Public School

Booral Public School

Branxton Community Hall

Caroona Mechanics Institute Hall

Cassilis Public School

Clarence Town Public School

Denman Anglican Parish Hall

Dungog Public School

Elderslie Community Hall

Glendon School Of Arts Hall

Gloucester High School

Gloucester Senior Citizens Centre

Gresford School Of Arts

Jerrys Plains Community Hall

Kirkton Public School

Merriwa School Of Arts

Moonan Flat Soldiers Memorial Hall

Mount Pleasant Public School

Murrurundi CWA Rooms

Muswellbrook Indoor Sport Centre

Paterson Public School

Quirindi High School

Sandy Hollow Public School

Scone High School

Scone Public School

Scone Senior Citizens Centre

Singleton Heights Public School

Singleton High School

Singleton Public School

Spring Ridge Community Hall

Stan Thiess Memorial Centre – Muswellbrook

Stratford Public School

Stroud Public School

Stroud Road Public School

Ulan Public School

Vacy School of Arts Hall

Wallabadah Public School

Willow Tree Community Hall

Wingen School Of Arts

Voting centres are subject to change however the list above is believed to be correct at time of post. Source: NSW Electoral Commission