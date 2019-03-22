WHERE TO VOTE – STATE ELECTION 2019

Don’t know where you can vote this Election Day? 2HD has made it easier for you. Find the full list of polling stations here.
Polling places open on Saturday 23rd March 2019 from 8am and ballots must be cast by 6pm.
Cessnock
- Abermain Plaza Hall
- Barnsley Public School
- Bellbird Public School
- Branxton Community Hall
- Broke Public School
- Cameron Park Community Centre
- Cessnock East Public School
- Cessnock Public School
- Cessnock West Public School
- Edgeworth Public School
- Ellalong Public School
- Greta Arts & Sports Community Hall
- Hawkins Masonic Retirement Village
- Hunter Life Education Centre – Edgeworth
- Kearsley Public School
- Kitchener Public School
- Kurri Kurri High School
- Kurri Kurri Public School
- Milbrodale Public School
- Millfield Public School
- Mount View High School
- Mulbring Public School
- North Cessnock Community Hall
- Nulkaba Public School
- Pelaw Main Public School
- Pokolbin Rural Bush Fire Brigade
- Stanford Merthyr Infants School
- West Wallsend High School
- Weston Civic Centre
- Wollombi Public School
Charlestown
- Adamstown Combined Pensioners Association
- Cardiff Heights Baptist Church Hall
- Cardiff South Public School
- Charlestown East Public School
- Charlestown Public School
- Charlestown South Public School
- Dudley Pensioners Hall
- Eleebana Public School
- Floraville Public School
- Garden Suburb Public School
- Grinsell Street, New Lambton Uniting Church Hall
- Hillsborough Public School
- Hunter Sports High School
- Kahibah Public School
- Kotara High School
- Kotara South Public School
- Mount Hutton Public School
- New Lambton South Public School
- Redhead Public School
- St Columba’s Parish Hall Adamstown
- Warners Bay High School
- Warners Bay Public School
- Whitebridge High School
- Windale Community Centre
Lake Macquarie
- Arcadia Vale Public School
- Argenton Community Hall
- Barnsley Public School
- Biraban Public School
- Blackalls Park Public School
- Bolton Point Community Hall
- Bonnells Bay Public School
- Booragul Public School
- Cardiff Public School
- Cardiff South Public School
- Coal Point Public School
- Cooranbong Public School
- Dora Creek District School of Performing Arts
- Fassifern Public School
- Fennell Bay Public School
- Kilaben Bay Community Hall
- Lake Macquarie City Council
- Lakelands Community Hall
- Morisset Public School
- Rathmines Public School
- South Lake Macquarie Amateur Sailing Club
- Teralba Public School
- Toronto Multi-Purpose Centre
- Wangi Wangi Public School
- Warners Bay High School
- Woodrising Neighbourhood Centre
- Wyee Community Hall
Maitland
- Bolwarra Public School
- East Maitland Public School
- Gillieston Public School
- Largs Public School
- Lochinvar Public School
- Maitland Church Of Christ
- Maitland High School
- Maitland Town Hall
- Metford Public School
- Millers Forest Public School
- Morpeth Uniting Church
- Nillo Infants School
- Rutherford Playtime Pre-School
- Rutherford Technology High School
- Shamrock Hill Multi-Purpose Centre
- Somerset Sporting Complex
- St Pauls Parish Hall
- Telarah Public School
- Tenambit Public School
- Thornton Public School
- Woodberry Public School
Newcastle
- Adamstown Combined Pensioners Association
- Carrington Public School
- Fern Bay Community Hall
- Hamilton North Public School
- Hamilton Public School
- Hamilton South Community Hall
- Hamilton South Public School
- Holy Family Church Hall Merewether
- Islington Public School
- Lambton High School
- Mayfield East Public School
- Mayfield Presbyterian Church Hall
- Mayfield West Demonstration School
- Merewether Heights Public School
- Merewether Uniting Church Hall
- New Lambton South Public School
- Newcastle East Public School
- St Andrews Anglican Church Hall Mayfield
- St Johns Anglican Church Hall Cooks Hill
- St Matthews Anglican Church Hall Georgetown
- St Thereses Primary School New Lambton
- Stockton Public School
- The Junction Public School
- Tighes Hill Public School
- Warabrook Community Centre
- Waratah Public School
- WEA Hunter Laman Street Campus
Port Stephens
- Anna Bay Public School
- Bobs Farm Public School
- Corlette Community Hall
- Hawks Nest Community Centre
- Hinton Public School
- Iona Public School
- Irrawang High School
- Irrawang Public School
- Karuah Public School
- Lemon Tree Passage Old School Centre
- Medowie Public School
- Nelson Bay Baptist Church Hall
- North Arm Cove Community Centre
- Port Stephens Police & Community Youth Club
- Raymond Terrace Public School
- Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens and Community Centre
- Salamander Bay Social & Welfare Club
- Salt Ash Public School
- Seaham Public School
- Shoal Bay Public School
- Soldiers Point Public School
- Tanilba Bay Public School
- Tea Gardens Public School
- Tomaree Education Centre
- Williamtown Union Hall
- Wirreanda Public School
Swansea
- All Saints Anglican Church Belmont
- Belmont High School
- Belmont Neighbourhood Centre
- Belmont Public School
- Blacksmiths Public School
- Budgewoi Public School
- Buff Point Scout Hall
- Chain Valley Bay Community Hall
- Floraville Public School
- Gwandalan Community Centre
- Halekulani Recreation Hall
- Jewells Primary School
- Lake Munmorah Public School
- Mannering Park Community Centre
- Marks Point Public School
- Nords Wharf Community Hall
- Northlakes Public School
- Summerland Point Community Hall
- Swansea High School
- Swansea Public School
- The Swansea Centre
- Valentine Public School
Wallsend
- All Saints Parish House New Lambton
- Beresfield Public School
- Callaghan College – Jesmond Senior Campus
- Callaghan College Wallsend Campus
- Cardiff Heights Baptist Church Hall
- Cardiff North Public School
- Cardiff Public School
- Elermore Vale Public School
- Glendale East Public School
- Glendore Public School
- Lambton High School
- Maryland Public School
- Minmi Progress Hall
- New Lambton South Public School
- Our Lady of Victories Primary School Shortland
- Shortland Public School
- Silver Ridge Community Hall
- St John The Baptist Anglican Church Hall
- St Patricks Parish Hall
- St Thereses Primary School New Lambton
- Wallsend Community Pre-School
- Wallsend Public School
- Wallsend South Public School
- Waratah Public School
- Waratah West Public School
Upper Hunter
- Aberdeen Public School
- Barrington Public School
- Booral Public School
- Branxton Community Hall
- Caroona Mechanics Institute Hall
- Cassilis Public School
- Clarence Town Public School
- Denman Anglican Parish Hall
- Dungog Public School
- Elderslie Community Hall
- Glendon School Of Arts Hall
- Gloucester High School
- Gloucester Senior Citizens Centre
- Gresford School Of Arts
- Jerrys Plains Community Hall
- Kirkton Public School
- Merriwa School Of Arts
- Moonan Flat Soldiers Memorial Hall
- Mount Pleasant Public School
- Murrurundi CWA Rooms
- Muswellbrook Indoor Sport Centre
- Paterson Public School
- Quirindi High School
- Sandy Hollow Public School
- Scone High School
- Scone Public School
- Scone Senior Citizens Centre
- Singleton Heights Public School
- Singleton High School
- Singleton Public School
- Spring Ridge Community Hall
- Stan Thiess Memorial Centre – Muswellbrook
- Stratford Public School
- Stroud Public School
- Stroud Road Public School
- Ulan Public School
- Vacy School of Arts Hall
- Wallabadah Public School
- Willow Tree Community Hall
- Wingen School Of Arts