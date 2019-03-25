Brent Bultitude Is there truth in Old Wives Tales ? Dr Zac investigates Dave CochraneMarch 25, 2019 3:51 amMarch 25, 2019 It’s Dr Zac talking with Brent Bultitude about Old Wives Tales which many of us accept as reality. And also Celebrity Product endorsements. Listen to the Podcast: http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Podcast-Brent-Bultitude-with-Dr-Zac-25032019.mp3 “Click” Below to visit Dr Zac website: https://www.drzac.co/ Previous ArticleMark Latham reviews the NSW State Election with Brent BultitudeNext ArticleIn Singapore, with the latest products it’s Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani