Featured, Richard and Kim Barry Toohey comments on Jarrod Mullen shannaMarch 27, 2019 2:57 amMarch 27, 2019 Richard & Kim spoke to Newcastle Herald sports journalist, Barry Toohey, about ex Newcastle Knights player Jarrod Mullen who had a drug overdose in December last year http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/2HD-Interview-Barry-Toohey-4.mp3. Sport Previous ArticleHow can you help build schools in Cambodia?Next ArticleSteve Michaelson informs How Michael Daley steps down as NSW Opposition Leader