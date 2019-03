Richard & Kim spoke with Allan Robinson, Independent Newcastle councilor, who is up in arms over Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes being appointed to a $50,000 a year position on the Newcastle Airport board. She used her casting vote at last night’s council meeting to confirm the appointment. Richard & Kim also got an explanation from Newcastle City CEO Jeremy Bath. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/2HD-Interview-Allan-Robinson-1.mp3 http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/2HD-Interview-Jeremy-Bath-3.mp3