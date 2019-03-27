Featured, Richard and Kim Gavin Morris celebrates 10 years as the NBN weatherman shannaMarch 27, 2019 3:14 amMarch 27, 2019 Congratulations to weatherman, Gavin Morris, who is celebrating his 10 year anniversary at NBN this weekend! Richard & Kim spoke to him about some of his memories over the years. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/2HD-Interview-Gavin-Morris-.mp3 Entertainment Previous ArticleControversy at Newcastle Council meetingNext ArticleKnights CEO Phil Gardner clarifies news reports about Jarrod Mullen.