Brent Bultitude Steve Michaelson informs How Michael Daley steps down as NSW Opposition Leader Dave CochraneMarch 27, 2019 3:00 amMarch 27, 2019 Former Senior Advisor to Bill Shorten, Steve Michaelson joins Brent Bultitude to discuss How after the NSW State Election, Labor Leader Michael Daley has stepped down as Leader. Listen to the Podcast: http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Podcast-Brent-Bultitude-with-Steve-Michaelson-27032019.mp3