Two Men Arrested Over Windale Pursuits

Lake Macquarie Police have been kept busy this morning with two separate pursuits at Windale.

Officers were forced to chase a stolen postie bike along South Street around 12:15am.

The 18-year-old hit the gutter and fled the scene on foot.

He was arrested a short time later and is expected to be charged.

Meanwhile, police were also involved in a chase with an allegedly stolen motorbike along Lake Street around 12:40am.

Officers eventually arrested the 32-year-old rider after a short foot pursuit.

The Windale man has been charged with a raft of offences including driving while disqualified and possessing an offensive implement.

He’s been refused bail and will front court today.

Image: NSW Police