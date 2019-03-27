Two Men Arrested Over Windale Pursuits

Lake Macquarie Police have been kept busy this morning with two separate pursuits at Windale.
Officers were forced to chase a stolen postie bike along South Street around 12:15am.
The 18-year-old hit the gutter and fled the scene on foot.
He was arrested a short time later and is expected to be charged.
Meanwhile, police were also involved in a chase with an allegedly stolen motorbike along Lake Street around 12:40am.
Officers eventually arrested the 32-year-old rider after a short foot pursuit.
The Windale man has been charged with a raft of offences including driving while disqualified and possessing an offensive implement.
He’s been refused bail and will front court today.
Image: NSW Police