Brent Bultitude Why do we love Reality TV? with Human Behaviourist Mark Carter Dave CochraneMarch 28, 2019 2:59 amMarch 28, 2019 Human Behaviourist Mark Carter talks with Brent Bultitude about Reality TV. Why do the Shows rate so well? and why are we so interested in them? Listen to the Podcast: http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Podcast-Brent-Bultitude-with-Mark-Carter-28032019.mp3 Previous ArticleMotorbike Rider Suffers Injury Following Cessnock CrashNext ArticleEating Healthy on a Lean Budget with Nutritionist Susie Burrell