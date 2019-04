Police are investigating an armed hold-up at Wyee overnight.

It’s believed a man entered a food business on Wyee Road at 10pm, where he threatened two employees with a shortened firearm.

The alleged offender was handed the contents of three cash registers and cigarettes before fleeing the scene on a motorbike.

He was last seen wearing a helmet, black hoodie, pants and gloves and was carrying a sports bag.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock