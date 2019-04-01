Featured, Richard and Kim

Barry Toohey’s weekend wrap of sport.

Sports Journalist Barry Toohey speaking on the Knights loss to the Raiders, pressure on coach Nathan brown to switch Kalyn ponga back to fullback, Buzz Rothfield’s comments that Browny has a month to turn things around at the club or face the axe, Knights great Tony Butterfield who suffered a heart attack during a charity footy game and the Jets finals hopes all but gone after the 4-1 loss to Wellington.. and more!

