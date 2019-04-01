The Myuna Bay Aussie Kiwi Challenge shutdown mid event!

Founding member of the Myuna Bay Waterski Club and organiser of the Aussie Kiwi Challenge, Neil O’Toole, speaks about his disappointment over the sudden closure on Friday of the Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre.The Office of Sport closed the centre “effective immediately” over concerns about Eraring power station’s ash dam. There was no consultation with the public before recommending the closure. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/2HD-Interview-Neil-OToole-.mp3